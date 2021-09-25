In a recent “Cheers and Jeers” column, The Citizen offered a jeer "to those who continue to refuse vaccination against COVID-19 by stating it is their 'personal freedom,' as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis, who supports the concept."
As a vaccinated individual who doesn’t quite understand many unvaccinated individuals reasons for not getting a vaccine, I still respect that it is their personal decision to make, whether or not I agree with their decision. Apparently, the Editorial Board and many others in this country do not.
But what I really found not only offensive, but also illogical and a lie is when they stated: “There is a devastating virus among us, killing hundreds worldwide daily. If you fight the virus, you eliminate it and there are no more deaths.” Really? You really expect people to believe your claim that the virus can be eliminated? How uneducated and illiterate do think we are?
Do you realize that people are killed every year by pneumonia and by the flu, to name a couple of virus ailments? Did you ever stop to consider that? And yet you expect us to believe your moronic statement that COVID-19 will be eliminated if more people are vaccinated? And you aren’t even mentioning natural immunity among those who have had the disease. I guess that’s another topic for another day.
This “Cheers & Jeers” entry is not only irresponsible but, I fear, emblematic of the way the majority of the country is thinking these days. Very worrisome.