One of Key West’s most attractive attributes is its commitment to diversity. A microcosm of America, Key West is a melange of political views, ages, ethnicity, religions, skin colors, sexual orientation, wealth and poverty — which is great. This community not only believes every person deserves respect, its citizens care for neighbors, visitors and others without being asked. Our troubled nation desperately needs to emulate Key West’s commitment to One Human Family and its belief in E Pluribus Unum (out of many, we are one), even when it involves those with whom we don’t always agree.
The American people, and its leaders from both parties, must be clear and unequivocal about eradicating the most dangerous threat to our national security: domestic terrorism and white supremacists. These dangerous and misguided individuals and groups are the primary source of fear, hate and violence in the U.S., according to the FBI. Racism-driven murderers (such as the Buffalo massacre) are the cancer in our body politic that attacks people of color, Jews, Asians, Hispanics, gays, immigrants and others, and they must be exorcized.
In addition, polls show that a majority of Americans (from both parties) want reasonable gun reforms and reasonable limits to hate and violence speech (like the virulent “replacement” lie), in order to protect our national security and assure equal safety for all.
Continued failure by elected representatives to effectively protect all the people all the time should cost them their careers.