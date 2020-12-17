Just discovered from the Election Board’s webpage on myflorida.gov, that Monroe County uses Dominion Voting Systems equipment and software for our elections.
This system is now being proven to be highly corruptible by multiple players, including international manipulation, ergo it’s illegal. This system must be removed and replaced immediately by our elected officials to ensure the integrity of all our elections, past and future.
This isn’t optional. And it doesn’t matter if you’re an Independent, a Democrat or a Republican, if you care about your vote being legal and accurately counted (and, optionally, if you’re disgusted and mad as hell like me), let your voice be heard.
Contact your representatives at every level and share your concerns. Voting integrity matters! Free and fair elections are a critical cornerstone of our democratic republic. This is important, folks, even if this information is being censored from our mainstream media and some social platforms. If you’ve read this far, I owe you a beer.
Carol Webbon
Tavernier