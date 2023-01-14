A caller recently complained to The Daily Sun that a business tried to tack on a 3% charge to their bill for trying to pay with a credit card.
The caller didn’t think that was legal. So he followed up.
It turns out there is indeed a Florida statute, 501.0117, that was first put on the books in 1987 and amended twice, most recently in 2015. It says:
(1) A seller or lessor in a sales or lease transaction may not impose a surcharge on the buyer or lessee for electing to use a credit card in lieu of payment by cash, check, or similar means, if the seller or lessor accepts payment by credit card. A surcharge is any additional amount imposed at the time of a sale or lease transaction by the seller or lessor that increases the charge to the buyer or lessee for the privilege of using a credit card to make payment ... The term “credit card” includes those cards for which unpaid balances are payable on demand. This section does not apply to the offering of a discount for the purpose of inducing payment by cash, check, or other means not involving the use of a credit card, if the discount is offered to all prospective customers.
But, in 2015, this statute was challenged and declared unconstitutional by the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Dana’s RR Supply v. Fla. Attorney Gen., 807 F. 3d 1235 (11th Cir. 2015). The court focused in the words “discount” and “surcharge” and ruled the two were equivalent.
It said it was wrong for a merchant who simply calls its pricing practice a surcharge goes to jail while the merchant who calls it a discount does not, according to Arlette Gomez, of Barakat + Bossa law firm.
That’s why the wording to the original statute was amended to include “This section does not apply to the offering of a discount for the purpose of inducing payment by cash, check, or other means not involving the use of a credit card, if the discount is offered to all prospective customers.”
Calls to local chambers of commerce found that most were unaware of the law and there had been no complaints filed about businesses practicing the “surcharge or discount” for using a credit card. It’s notable that some gas stations call for a “discount” for cash instead of calling it a surcharge for using a credit card at the pump.
And that is the key to following the law.
If a business posts a notice of higher costs for credit card use, it should call it a discount for paying cash. Customers must be made aware before paying if there is a “surcharge” for using a credit or debit card and a notice of that should be displayed in the business where it is easily seen.
Also, keep in mind, according to Florida’s attorney general, that major credit card companies limit the amount a merchant can add to a customer’s credit card purchase, but typically prohibit businesses from charging more than their actual cost for processing credit card transactions.
And, under federal regulations your debit card transactions can only be charged up to 21 cents, plus 0.05% multiplied by the value of the transaction, plus 1 cent for fraud prevention. As a result, most credit card companies prohibit merchants from surcharging debit card transactions.
Keep all that in mind on your next visit to a restaurant or garage.
— Charlotte County Sun