Whether it was a somber President Biden reminding us we are the only country on our planet that lives with continuous mass shootings; an emotional Golden State coach Steve Kerr calling out “50 Senators who hold us hostage;” or an emotional Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) begging his colleagues for non-partisan gun legislation now, might we possibly hope that this time it can be different?
Children who were bright third-graders, who had parents and grandparents who loved them more than anything, who will never again play — they’re dead from an assault weapon and it has happened again.
Surely having more guns than people in our country of 332 million should shock us. Surely, having gun legislation that was passed by the House more than two years ago still sitting on the desks of those 50 Senators should anger us to the point of action. But does it?
I invite everyone, including voters, non-voters and even your children, to reach out to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) now and demand their participation in the non-partisan plan Sens. Murphy and Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) are proposing to stop this insanity. Even minimal background checks and waiting periods would have an impact. The 18-year-old Texas shooter did not even have a driver’s license to show as he purchased his assault rifle.
We cannot help the young children in Texas whose lives were taken this week, but maybe, just maybe, we can help other kids and their families across the U.S. from experiencing such extreme violence in the next weeks and months.
Contact Sen. Rubio at 202-224-3041 and Sen. Scott at 202-224-5274. Remind them nearly 90% of us support some type of gun protection. Please do it now — help protect our children from being shot in their schools.