While they were trumpeting their "Commitment to America" recently, House Republicans might have told Americans more than they intended about what a GOP majority would mean and the forces it would answer to. But they also gave Democrats some tips about what's coming their way.

Some of the awkward revelations during an event at a factory outside Pittsburgh came from friendly questioners, including a vaccine skeptic who won loud cheers. Even Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a hero to the Trumpist far right, thought it wise to take a pass on that one, saying, "I'm not against the vaccines." He pivoted quickly to boilerplate conservative victimhood, declaring that "the left may control everything," but not "we the people."