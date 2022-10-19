Even by Florida’s hurricane-hardened standards, the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian is agonizing — and the full extent of the damage has yet to be calculated. The Category 4 storm tore through southwest Florida, leveling roads, bridges, buildings and homes, Ian had caused at least 21 deaths and left 2 million Florida customers without power.

The immediate task, of course, was to reach survivors and to provide life-saving shelter and essentials. That has required a Herculean effort and tight coordination by federal, state and local agencies, all of whom will play a critical role in getting storm victims back on their feet. In the coming days and weeks, three tasks seem especially vital to the recovery.