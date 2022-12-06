Hurricane season officially ended Nov. 30. Thank goodness. Tampa Bay got lucky again — barely — but Hurricane Ian and then Nicole landed one-two punches on Florida and exposed different vulnerabilities.

Hurricane Ian crashed into Fort Myers Beach on Sept. 28 as a huge Category 4 storm, devastating coastal communities and isolating Sanibel Island. Ian killed at least 127 Floridians. The flooding was felt far inland — the Peace River near Arcadia swelled from storm surge and biblical rainfall. Normally 130 feet wide, the river spread more than a mile. CoreLogic, a property information and analytics firm, estimates the total cost of wind and flood damage in Florida between $40 billion and $64 billion, making it one of the most expensive storms in state history.