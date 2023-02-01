Pope Francis is full of surprises. He stays away from formal changes in Catholic Church doctrine but is not shy about altering the Church's priorities. He regularly moves the conversation from judgment to mercy, and from condemnation to encounter.

That's what he was up to recently when he became the first pope in history to call for the repeal of all laws, everywhere, against homosexuality. "Being homosexual is not a crime," he said in an interview with the Associated Press.