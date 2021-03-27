The fickle and fascinating orchid family has defied understanding for generations. Although it is one of the largest family groups with more than 200 species native to North America, it is still one of the least-studied flowering plants, according to the Nature Conservatory magazine. There are more than 250,000 species worldwide. Their diverse family is said to contain more than 10% of the flowering plants on earth. New species are discovered with regularity. They grow in the branches of tall, mature trees. The seeds have no stored food and are reliant upon fungi found in the soil to prosper.
They exist throughout my yard in Key West, but only as full-grown flowers, never grown from seed.
Orchid seeds are so small that they need to be seen under a microscope. They can survive for years buried dormant under the ground. Given that they are that sturdy, I’d think that they would be sprouting in Key West; maybe they don’t like the salt.
Orchids are sneaky. They have devised phony attractions that deceive insects into carrying their pollen. These deceptions usually involve false promises of sex or come-ons involving nectar as food. Entomologists study the science of orchid seduction. Regrettably, they don’t do it often and orchids are one of the least-studied flowering plants. Scientists have named the attraction methods “brood site imitation” which encourages insects to lay eggs next to what they mistakenly identify as sweet food for hatching little ones. A second subterfuge is called “food deception.”
The two things that consistently attract the attention of males are food and sex, not necessarily in that order.
Although we don’t seem to grow orchids from seed, we do have a climate that encourages their survival once hung in our trees. Key West’s windy and humid climate is ideal for mature orchids. The growing season for dendrobiums is now. They are sturdy and like it in the sun. They may bloom twice a year.
Most orchids do not like to have their roots buried in damp soil, but instead want their roots fully watered and then allowed to dry out in the wind before asking for water again. Orchid balls, which release a slow amount of fertilizer, are ideal. The Key West Garden Club sells them for $1 apiece.
Several years ago when I was president of the Key West Garden Club, I got a call from an owner of a nursery up north.
He asked, “Are you a 501c(3) (a tax-exempt organization)?” I replied in the affirmative. He told me he was getting rid of all the orchids in his greenhouse and we could have them if we could cart them off. (I don’t know what he was going to grow that was more profitable than orchids.) We sent several trucks and vans north and they returned with thousands of orchids. First, the Garden Club sent out an email to all of its members inviting them to partake in the giveaway. They were all gone within a week. Since 1800 Atlantic Condominium supplied one of the vans driven by Jane Montgomery, a number of orchids arrived in our gardens. We zip-tied them to branches in the tall trees. They thrived. Sadly, not one of the wide variety of orchids produced seeds. They did produce second and third blooms as the years passed.
In this time of lockdown, being confined to an orchid-filled garden made the months more bearable.
