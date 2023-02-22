West Martello

Five private Key West gardens will be on display for nature enthusiasts to explore Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, during once-a-year tours presented by the Key West Garden Club, with Garden Club docents at each stop. The Key West Garden Club is headquartered at Key West’s Civil War–era Fort West Martello.

 Photo provided

Set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, the exclusive tours give attendees a rare chance to discover examples of distinctive landscaping and plant-filled outdoor living areas central to the island’s easygoing, nature-oriented lifestyle.