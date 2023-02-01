Key Western Fest set for Jan. 31 - Feb. 4

The Oakridge Boys are among the acts appearing at the Key Western Fest.

 Provided photo

The inaugural Key Western Fest, running through Saturday, Feb. 4, includes Clint Black, Sara Evans, the Oak Ridge Boys, Clay Walker, Sawyer Brown, Deana Carter, Neal McCoy, Blackhawk, Little Texas, Mark Chesnutt, Pam Tillis and other country music legends.

The four-day music festival features a one-of-a-kind convergence of country music superstars from an era that solidified the genre as a cultural touchstone and global phenomenon.

