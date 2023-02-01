The inaugural Key Western Fest, running through Saturday, Feb. 4, includes Clint Black, Sara Evans, the Oak Ridge Boys, Clay Walker, Sawyer Brown, Deana Carter, Neal McCoy, Blackhawk, Little Texas, Mark Chesnutt, Pam Tillis and other country music legends.
The four-day music festival features a one-of-a-kind convergence of country music superstars from an era that solidified the genre as a cultural touchstone and global phenomenon.
Many of Key Western Fest’s performances will take place along the Gulf waters of the island at the Truman Waterfront Park and Coffee Butler Amphitheater. This boutique venue provides an intimate performance atmosphere unique to other country music festivals around the world.
In addition to four days of musical storytelling and crowd-rousing performances from some of country music’s biggest hitmakers, festival attendees will also have access to hotels, local fare from renowned restaurants and limitless options for recreational excursions and activities including sailing, scuba diving, snorkeling, deep sea fishing, etc.
“We’ve invited some of the greatest artists from a generation of country music whose hits have shaped many people’s early lives, myself included,” said Key Western Fest co-founder Kyle Carter. “For those of us who have been belting these classic songs out in the car on the way to work for 20 years, getting to see a couple dozen artists during an entire week of festivities on a small island in a tropical setting in the middle of winter is truly a dream come true.”
Full experience packages are available and will allow Key Western Fest’s local concierge team to book a curated experience based on attendees personal interests.
Packages include a four-day festival pass, five nights of lodging, live-music sails on a 65-foot catamaran, exclusive discounts and much more. For those wishing to handle their own arrangements, a “pass-only” option is available and includes access to all festival performances.