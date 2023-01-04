Key West’s Lopez family has musical roots that trace back four generations and even further to their Bahamian music roots.

Clayton Lopez is older brother to Calvin and sister Wilhelmina (“Mina”), all gifted vocalists. Another brother, Carlton, is deceased. Clayton seemed to always have some kind of stringed instrument in his hands. His musical roots trace back to his mother, who was the President of the Church Choir, played the piano and was a fabulous alto vocalist. Clayton misses the “indigenous” Caribbean music of his youth, which is much less common on the island today.