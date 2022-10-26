Originally from Harlem, New York, Abdul Mateen was born in 1954 in Women’s Hospital and lived on 115th Street. He attended school in Queens, where there was a great music program. He learned to play the saxophone, cello and violin. He brought home the saxophone and, while outside with his friends one day, Mateen’s father picked it up and started playing like a pro. He had never heard his father play before and was amazed.

His father’s musical associations influenced young Mateen’s development. His father introduced him to a friend who played the guitar. Mateen studied with him for about a year. Another of his father’s friends, Jerry Smith, taught him to play the drums. Smith opened a number of doors for Abdul, including workshops from the Jazzmobile that visited neighborhoods and brought music to children, analogous to the bookmobile. He and his friends rode their school bus past James Brown’s house. They discovered that John Coltrane lived near another musician friend and around the corner was the home of Count Basie. They lived and learned music in the center of the New York jazz universe.