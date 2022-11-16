“This is my Hemingway look,” said Chris Cooper. “I’m preparing for my visit to Key West.” The actor was joking about his shaggy hair and white stubble of a beard, the way one looks in the casual setting of his home in Massachusetts. Cooper was anticipating his visit to the Key West Film Festival this week, where he will be receiving the Golden Key Award for career excellence.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, KWFF will be showing “Adaptation,” the 2002 meta-comedy-drama that won Cooper an Oscar.

