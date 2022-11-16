“This is my Hemingway look,” said Chris Cooper. “I’m preparing for my visit to Key West.” The actor was joking about his shaggy hair and white stubble of a beard, the way one looks in the casual setting of his home in Massachusetts. Cooper was anticipating his visit to the Key West Film Festival this week, where he will be receiving the Golden Key Award for career excellence.
On Thursday, Nov. 17, KWFF will be showing “Adaptation,” the 2002 meta-comedy-drama that won Cooper an Oscar.
As the Los Angeles Times reported: “Though the recognition for his work in ‘Adaptation’ is sweet, Cooper says, it’s not the main course. That’s what Oscar contenders usually profess, but he’s believable — as ever.”
It quoted him as saying, “These awards are a midlife adventure. But it’s always been a good ride. I just want to keep working. No more, no less.”
When I remind him of this, he chuckles. “Yes, that’s true. But it’s still nice to have your work recognized.”
Fact is, he has kept working. His next film is “Boston Strangler.” And during the pandemic, he and his wife, Marianne, appeared in a segment of “With/In,” a cinematic experiment that allowed several actors (Julianne Moore, Rebecca Hall, Griffin Dunn, Rosie Perez and the Coopers, among others) to make their own short film at home. “Oh yes, the producers sent us two trunks packed full of video and sound equipment. We wrote, directed, filmed and acted in a short we called ‘Nuts.’ You can find it on Amazon.”
He started off as a stage actor, getting his first small part while building sets for a community theater and actor Tom Berringer doesn’t show up for a matinee. So he went on to the University of Missouri School of Drama, then headed to New York, where he studied with famed Stella Adler and Wynn Handman.
As it turns out, he didn’t make a movie until his mid-30s, a John Sayles drama called “Matewan.” It remains among his favorite film roles, along with “Adaptation” and another John Sayles classic called “Lone Star.” And, of course, everyone remembers him from “Lonesome Dove.” Also, as the repressed neighbor in “American Beauty.” And as the trainer in “Seabiscuit.” Even appearing in “The Muppets,” for gosh sake.
But he’s done a lot of Sayles movies, “about one every five years,” he estimates. “We’re due for another one, but it’s so hard to raise money for films these days.”
He still loves the theater. In 2017, he starred on Broadway with Laurie Metcalf in “Doll’s House, Part 2.” He was nominated for a Tony.
More recently, he appeared in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” with Tom Hanks and in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women.”
We chatted about his making “Adaptation,” a Spike Jonz film about a screenwriter (Nicholas Cage) trying to write a movie based on a book by New Yorker staffer Susan Oliver (Meryl Streep) about a South Florida orchid thief named John Laroche (Chris Cooper). It was a mind-twisting masterpiece, a totally fictional story based on a non-fictional book. Film critic Roger Ebert put it on his “Great Movies” list.
The three stars — plus screenwriter Charlie Kaufman — were nominated for Oscars, with Cooper winning the golden statuette for Best Supporting Actor. Cooper also won a Golden Globe for his performance. Many other awards followed in its wake.
He admits to being intimidated with acting opposite Meryl Streep. “My first day’s filming was a scene with Meryl at a flower show. But she made me feel at ease right away.”
His role as orchid expert John Laroche has been described as “part scientist, part con man — and sexy, even though he’s missing his front teeth.”
I asked him about that, noting that some actors like Christian Bale or Robert De Niro lose weight for a part or gain weight for a part. What did he do to lose his front teeth?
He laughs in that easygoing manner of his. “It was all prosthetics. They sent me a mold that I bit down on and made an imprint. Then they sent me about 20 different ‘teeth’ to choose from. I wore them for every scene in the movie. It was hard saying my lines with this set of gums wedged in front of my real teeth. Imagine, struggling to enunciate your lines on camera with Meryl Streep!”
Even more challenging, he was naked on screen with Streep. “My first nude scene,” he laughs. “I wasn’t embarrassed by it, but I wore this flesh-colored sock they gave me out of respect for Meryl.”
Cooper would star with her again in “August: Osage County.” He said, “I adore working with Meryl. She has a beautiful way of demanding the best of you, because she’s going to give you her best, and you want to give her your best, too. There’s no slouching around.”
And Streep has said, “Chris Cooper is one of my favorite actors in the world. I’ve seen him in most everything he’s done.”
Cooper is looking forward to his visit to Key West. He’s never been here. “I did a movie in Bimini once,” he offers, missing the Southernmost City by 175 miles. I suggested he visit the Hemingway Home if he gets the chance. But he will be very busy with an RSVP reception at the Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory at 6 p.m. on Thursday, a question-and-answer session after the screening of “Adaptation” at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, and receiving his award at 9 p.m. on Saturday night. I will introduce him to the KWFF audience for his Golden Key Award, even though every moviegoer already knows Chris Cooper.