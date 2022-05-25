Audiences can celebrate world music in the Florida Keys during the annual Afro Roots Fest, whose 2022 season includes multi-artist showcases in Key West and Islamorada.
The first leg of the festival took place in April in Key West, while the second part of the event takes center stage over Memorial Day weekend in Islamorada, with shows scheduled Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29.
The Memorial Day weekend concerts in Islamorada will take place at the Florida Keys Brewing Co., 81611 Old Highway. Attendees can expect a tasty blend of craft beer and melodic offerings from some of Florida’s top world-music talents.
Saturday evening’s show, beginning at 6 p.m. at the brewery, spotlight the Caribbean-influenced world beat mastery of Johnny Dread, paired with the Latin-infused rhythms of Javier García.
Sunday’s musical schedule begins at 4 p.m. Audiences can sway to the sounds of the nine-piece Latin funk band Suenalo, a critically acclaimed South Florida favorite, and the funky New Orleans style of the Bad Apples Brass Band.
Both shows are to take place in the beer garden and admission is free.
Afro Roots Fest is staged by Community Arts and Culture, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing understanding through the cultivation, preservation and presentation of cultural music and arts programs and experiences.