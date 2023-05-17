Audiences can experience three days of multicultural music with an all-star South Florida lineup of artists Friday through Sunday, May 19-21, during Afro Roots Fest in Islamorada
All performances are to take place on the outdoor beer garden stage at Florida Keys Brewing Company, 81611 Old Highway, and are free to attend and open to the public of all ages.
The Islamorada performances conclude Afro Roots Fest’s 25th annual season of music events throughout South Florida.
The annual celebration of Pan-African and Caribbean cultures and music opens Friday at 6 p.m. with Electric Kif, a Miami-based quartet that explores the boundaries between rock, jazz, fusion and electronic drum and bass.
Miami-based Cortadito, with their son montuno brand of Cuban music reminiscent of the famed Buena Vista Social Club, headlines the Saturday show that begins at 6 p.m.
They are to be joined by Miamibloco, whose music is inspired by Afro Brazilian rhythms.
Sunday’s music begins at 2 p.m. and features the “Afrogalactic Tropidelic” sound of Nag Champayons — drawing from African, Caribbean, hip-hop, rock and jazz influences — with roots reggae artist Johnny Dread as a special guest. Plus, Grupo Barrio Abajo celebrates the musical heritage of Colombia’s Caribbean region with a kaleidoscope of musical styles including cumbia, bullerengue and porro.
Florida Keys Brewing Company’s locally brewed beers will be available for purchase, along with food truck selections.
The festival is staged by Community Arts and Culture.
Now in its 20th year, the nonprofit organization is dedicated to the cultivation, preservation and presentation of diverse cultural music and arts offerings.