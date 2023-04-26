Audiences can enjoy multicultural musical events in Key West on Thursday and Friday, April 27-28, during the annual Afro Roots Fest.
The cultural kaleidoscope begins Thursday with two performances by Tomas Diaz and the Nag Champayons at the Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St.
A Latin Grammy Award nominee, Diaz has appeared with artists ranging from Celia Cruz to Bruce Springsteen. He and the Nag Champayons, known for their “Afrogalactic Tropidelic” sound, join forces to present an unforgettable musical experience.
Shows are scheduled for 5:30 and 9 p.m. at the landmark bar. There is no cover charge and everyone age 21 and older is welcome.
The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., is the setting for a Friday night concert by Cortadito, a Cuban folk and country band renowned for its mastery of the Afro-Cuban musical form known as “son.” Cortadito’s traditional stylings have evoked comparisons to Cuba’s iconic Buena Vista Social Club.
The Key West events highlight the 25th season of the Afro Roots World Music Festival, an exploration of cultural experiences through performances, programs and outreach at locations around Florida.
The festival is staged by Community Arts and Culture. Now in its 20th year, the nonprofit organization is dedicated to increasing understanding through the cultivation, preservation and presentation of diverse cultural music and arts offerings.