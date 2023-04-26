2023.04.26 p music depalma okinczyk

‘Island Alex’ Okinczyk, along with his wife, Mary, moved to the Keys full-time in 1998 after building their dream home on Big Coppitt Key.

 Photo by Ralph De Palma/Special to Paradise

Alex Okinczyc grew up in Detroit, Michigan and, of course, was influenced by the Motown sound. But at a young age, a friend turned him onto jazz, and he was hooked. In particular, he loved jazz horns like Lee Morgan and Freddie Hubbard.

Oddly enough, while growing up near the cold Great Lake waters, Okinczyk was attracted to scuba diving. He trained and was certified at McComb Community College, diving in incredibly cold and deep Lake Huron during the summer.