The Bill Blue Most Exceptional Benefit Concert, dedicated to helping the legendary Key West singer and guitarist following a bout with cancer, will be held Saturday, April 17, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront.
Renowned in recent years for his Sunday Soundchecks at the Green Parrot and successful concerts at the Key West Theater, Blue has been a fixture of Key West music for more than 40 years. He earned his chops with blues legend Arthur ‘Big Boy” Crudup, who wrote “That’s All Right Mama,” made famous by Elvis Presley. After touring with Crudup and opening for Bonnie Raitt, Blue went on his own and finally settled in Key West in the 1980s. Regular performers at Sloppy Joe’s and the Full Moon Saloon, Bill and his band were the first to play music for John Vagnoni at The Green Parrot.
Blue hadn’t recorded in 25 years when he released the CD “Mojolation” in 2013, followed by “The King of Crazy Town” in 2020.
Blue, who was always willing to play benefits and lend a hand to his fellow Key Westers, was honored by the City of Key West in 2013 for his service to the community and Oct. 13 was declared “Bill Blue Day.”
The concert itself is a community effort, as musicians are donating their time, Ram’s Head is donating its ticketing platform and production assistance and 100% of ticket sales and sponsor donations will go directly to Bill Blue, thanks to his record label, Conch Town Music.
A multitude of Key West musicians will be featured, including Barry Cuda, Mick Kilgos, Kim Jade Fry, Dani Hoy, Chris Rehm, CW Colt, Adrienne Z, Claire Finley, Gabriel Wright, Ray West, Tony Baltimore, Tony Roberts, Claire Finley, Joey Marchiano, Kenny Fradley, Larry Baeder, Jersey Slim, Dora Gholson, Francois Gehin, Ray Spence, The Happy Dog, Jesse Wagner, Gary Hempsey, Ericson Holt, Juliana MacDowell, Jeff Clark, Randy Morrow, Claire Finley, Mike Ault, Tommy Tangie and Turner Harrison, along WAIL 99.5’s Bill Hoebee, who will the event’s emcee.
Tickets are $20, or $30 for the reserved seating section. COVID-19 protocals will be observed.
For ticket information, visit http://www.bill-blue-s-most-exceptional-benefit-concert-tickets.