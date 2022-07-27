The 13th annual Florida Keys Heroes Tribute Labor Day weekend at Hawks Cay Resort, Villas and Marina honors ‘heroes in action,’ men and women members of the military, fire rescue, police and medical personnel who serve and sacrifice for the nation.
The 13th annual Florida Keys Heroes Tribute Labor Day weekend at Hawks Cay Resort, Villas and Marina will honor “heroes in action,” members of the military, fire rescue, police and medical personnel who serve and sacrifice for the nation. The event is scheduled Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4.
The 13th annual Florida Keys Heroes Tribute Labor Day weekend at Hawks Cay Resort, Villas and Marina will honor “heroes in action,” men and women members of the military, fire rescue, police and medical personnel who serve and sacrifice for the nation. The event is scheduled Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4.
A Friday family fun night kicks off the popular holiday weekend of patriotic activities with popcorn, games and a movie under the stars. Held at the sports field at Coral Cay kids activities center, the event is free and open to the public.
Saturday morning, Sept. 3, a Heroes 5K Run/Walk is open to Hawks Cay guests, local residents and visitors to the Florida Keys. A maximum field of 1,000 entrants is allowed and cost to participate is $30 per person through Aug. 20. The fee increases after midnight Aug. 20 through race day.
Registration check-in opens Saturday at 7 a.m. at the resort’s Angler and Ale Restaurant parking area. The race begins at 8 a.m. Online registrants can choose to pick up packets early, between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, inside the Hawks Cay Resort lobby.
From 8 to 10 a.m. at the Angler and Ale parking area, a touch-a-truck event gives kids and adults a chance to view vehicles and life-saving equipment used by everyday heroes of the fire and police departments, and more. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
Saturday night from 5 to 10 p.m. live music and special guest appearances are planned. A 7:30 p.m. heroes video tribute is scheduled around the fire pit to honor fallen heroes and those formerly and currently in action. From 8 to 10 p.m. guests can enjoy performances by Patrick and the Swayzees, Key West Rock & Roll and Soul and Motown, followed by a fireworks show.
Sunday, Sept. 4, more live local music is on tap between 7 and 10 p.m., in addition to games and contests for the entire family.
Between Aug. 1 and Dec. 25, 2022, the Heroes Salute program includes value-added offers for watersports activities, a weekly Heroes Tribute ceremony and specially priced rooms at Hawks Cay Resort for current and former military, fire and rescue, law enforcement and medical personal, as well as for their civilian supporters.
Accommodations at several other Marathon-area hotels, inns and lodging properties are available during the Labor Day weekend event. Hawks Cay Resort is to donate a portion of event proceeds to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.