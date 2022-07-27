The 13th annual Florida Keys Heroes Tribute Labor Day weekend at Hawks Cay Resort, Villas and Marina will honor “heroes in action,” men and women members of the military, fire rescue, police and medical personnel who serve and sacrifice for the nation. The event is scheduled Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4.

A Friday family fun night kicks off the popular holiday weekend of patriotic activities with popcorn, games and a movie under the stars. Held at the sports field at Coral Cay kids activities center, the event is free and open to the public.