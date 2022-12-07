Larry Baeder is from the ‘60s generation and, at the Jimi Hendrix 70th birthday celebration in 2012 at the Green Parrot, he incited a bit of competition on stage, playing his guitar as wildly as possible, and the younger players responded in kind.
While searching my extensive archive of photos looking for a particular performance or musician, I always come across some photos that trigger memories. I took the time to record some of those memories for future use. Many have languished in the archives for years. I recently came across of couple of photos that triggered several memories of Key West music stories and thought I should share them.
Where Do You Get That Stuff?
Larry Baeder, Tony Baltimore and others performed a tribute to what would have been Jimi Hendrix’s 70th birthday at the Green Parrot in 2012. They found every Hendrix song you could remember and ripped up the stage. One after another, the guitar solos became more spectacular. Some young guitarists were born long after Woodstock and the Counterculture Era. Yet they seemed to pick up every 1960s Hendrix nuance.
After the gig, a number of people in the audience hung around and enjoyed chatting about what they had just heard. One 60-ish couple in full hippie regalia told Larry they really enjoyed the music and described several songs. At the end of their conversation, they told Larry they dropped acid for the gig. Larry related this story to me and added, “Where do you get that stuff today?”
Fame and Music
Dan Simpson operated Private Ear Recording Studio in Key West for decades. He was an expert at recording music and setting up sound systems throughout Key West. He also played bass guitar for Bill Blue and the Nervous Guys.
He demoed “The Last Mango in Paris” and “Floridays” for Jimmy Buffett at his studio. Later that day, he was playing at the Full Moon Saloon with Blue and the Nervous Guys, and Buffet had agreed to come by and play a few songs. The word got out and the place was packed. It was Elvis Presley’s birthday, so Buffett suggested they do some music of the fellow Mississippian.
To all the musicians, it was horrible. No one in the band knew any Elvis music, no one knew what they were doing, and it sounded really bad — yet the audience went wild because it was Jimmy Buffett. When people get famous, the fans sometimes forget about the music and it becomes more about the fame.
Dan Simpson’s First Law of the Universe
Dan told the story of the late great Key West pianist Franco Richmond and his pet bird. The bird had a beautiful voice and Franco wanted to record it. Every time the bird would start to sing, Franco would hit “record” and the bird would stop. He ran a microphone from another room and tried to record the bird but even then, with Franco in the other room out of sight, the bird would stop singing as soon as Franco pressed the record button. It was uncanny.
Dan said it’s the same with musicians, once you hit the record button, some musicians just fall apart. This led to Dan’s First Law of the Universe: “The best stuff never gets recorded. If you do record it, the Universe will erase it.”
This phenomenon was expanded by Dan’s life-long partner, Melody Cooper, who added: “There are just some times during a rehearsal when everyone is trying different things and that magic will happen, you look at each other and say “Oh my God ... and no one is recording.”
Passing the Baton
Change is inevitable. Nothing lasts forever. Several years ago, a Key West musician suggested that there may be a generational change coming to the Key West music scene. There were a number of Key West legendary performers in their 70s. That it might be time for a passing of the baton to the next generation of Key West musicians.
Melody Cooper strongly disagreed. For years she had mentored young musicians but states, “There is no passing the baton, because we’re not done yet. It’s like they take a piece of us with them and carry it on.” She respectfully asks the next generation of Key West musicians, “OK, what are you going to bring? I see you doing everything we’re doing — you’re just younger at it. What have you got? Show me something.”
This new generation of Key West musicians has been challenged, and they are responding.