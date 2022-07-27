Art and nature combine at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, where visitors can spot 29 imaginative creations by local and regional artists surrounded by the 15-acre habitat’s rare and indigenous plants and trees.
Continuing through Sunday, July 31, the Art in the Garden exhibition features large outdoor pieces crafted from natural and recycled materials and installed among the property’s boardwalks, trails and hidden glades.
“These works are earth-friendly in the selection of materials and themes, and emphasize harmony with nature,” said Misha McRae, executive director of the renowned garden.
Now in its 86th year, the unique open-air “living museum” is acclaimed as the only frost-free subtropical natural conservation habitat and native plant botanical garden in the continental United States.
Nineteen Florida Keys artists contributed sculptures and other works to the 2022 exhibit, all designed to intrigue garden visitors, enhance the surrounding environment and withstand outdoor weather conditions. Standouts include Anne McKee Art Grant recipient Susann D’Antonio’s colorful large-scale installation of embellished fabric, natural framing and other elements that art and nature enthusiasts can enter and explore.
Located at 5210 College Road, the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden shelters plant life native to South Florida, Cuba and the Caribbean, including many threatened and endangered species. Rich in biodiversity, it features two wetland habitats, national and state champion trees, two butterfly gardens, resident and migratory birds, seasonal flowers and many other attractions for nature enthusiasts.
The garden is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. All-day admission passes are $10 per adult, $7 per senior, $7 per active or retired military member and free for children age 12 and younger when accompanied by an adult.
For event and garden information, visit http://www. keywest.garden