Susann d’Antonio of Big Pine Key is featured several times throughout the garden including this canvas creation, ‘Peace,’ depicting the Ukranian flag.

 ROB O’NEAL/Paradise

Art and nature combine at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, where visitors can spot 29 imaginative creations by local and regional artists surrounded by the 15-acre habitat’s rare and indigenous plants and trees.

Continuing through Sunday, July 31, the Art in the Garden exhibition features large outdoor pieces crafted from natural and recycled materials and installed among the property’s boardwalks, trails and hidden glades.