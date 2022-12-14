Art Walk

In Islamorada, the evening Third Thursday Morada Way Art Walk is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15.

 Photo by Ian Wilson-Navarro

Known for creative, colorful, sometimes quirky artwork and a rich diversity of hand-crafted artisan wares, the Florida Keys are recognized throughout the world for artistry inspired by soothing and stunning seascapes and landscapes.

Artists are lured to the Keys, a 125-mile-long island chain like no other, because of the color-drenched natural scenery and a deep collective creative spirit that is richly apparent from Key Largo to Key West.