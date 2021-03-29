The Key West Artisan Market, in cooperation with the City of Key West, will operate weekly every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 18. The location is the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St.
Each market is themed and pairs with one or more charities to promote community causes. All artists who show at the event must live and create in the Keys to participate.
On Easter Sunday, April 4, the Key West Home Brew Club will take center stage in the "Let's Get Hoppy Edition." Florida Keys brewers will be on hand with sampling and many vendors will have Easter treats for the kids.
April 11 is the "National Pet Day Edition" with the Florida Keys SPCA. Their volunteers will be on hand to collect donations and items from their wish list including wet food- dog or cat; cardboard scratchers, kitten milk replacer; toys and chew balls for. Guests are encouraged to bring their well-behaved four-legged friends. The market is always pet friendly and right next to the dog park.
On April 18, Mote Marine Laboratories and a few other marine-centric non-profit organizations will be on hand for the "Ocean Edition" to help educate guests on ways to protect resources in our waters and remind us we are guardians of the sea and all living things that depend upon it.
At every market guests may enjoy Bloody Marys and mimosas along with a full bar, coffee, smoothies, natural juices and cut fruit, plus food stalls offering eat-here or take-away.
A curated outdoor market offers fine crafts, art and jewelry from Florida Keys makers. Fresh produce, artisan cheeses, seafood, honey, pickles, pastries, cigars, soaps and more are available.
Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair and listen to local musicians and support the featured charities including the Key West Wildlife Center, which will be open for free tours.
Safety measures and precautions will be in place to guard guests and the vendors who serve them. Masks are required, booths spaced out, social distance signage posted and the number of guests per stall limited and sanitizing stations will be available at the entrances. Per city ordinance, masks are required when not actively eating or drinking.
The market offers free entry and ample free parking. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes, bring your own bags and wear your mask.