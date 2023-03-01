Artists' studio and home tour set

A wall in artist Meggie Siegert’s pink Victorian house on Olivia Street.

 Photo provided

The Studios of Key West will present the Artist Studio Tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.

The annual event features studios and home which artists and writers opened to visitors. The tour offers visitors a chance to take a self-guided journey through the secret lanes and hidden alleys of Old Town.