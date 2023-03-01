The Studios of Key West will present the Artist Studio Tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.
The annual event features studios and home which artists and writers opened to visitors. The tour offers visitors a chance to take a self-guided journey through the secret lanes and hidden alleys of Old Town.
The tours present the island’s art community in a brand-new light, offering an opportunity to spend an afternoon discovering new artists, peeking into inspiring workspaces, and perhaps finding a unique souvenir or piece of art.
“This year, all five tour stops are within fairly easy walking distance, centered around the cemetery,” said Elena Devers, TSKW Deputy Director. “So, you can park your car or bike once, and spend the afternoon making your way through all the stops.”
This year’s self-guided tour showcases the homes and studios of eight local and national artists, including Meggie Siegert’s distinctive pink Victorian house on Olivia Street; the “Writers and Artist House,” where artist Rebecca Bennett, and writers Jessica Argyle and Rosalind Brackenbury can be found; installation artist and designer Mimi Hein’s home studio; and New York/Key West artist Susan Sugar’s “Turtle House,” which was called an “artist’s paradise,” by Coastal Living magazine. Visitors will also find expressionist oil painter Scott Gruppe’s workspace and gardens tucked behind a secret lane.
Tickets are $30 ($25 for TSKW members), and can be pre-purchased at http://www.tskw.org or by phone at 305-296-0458. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the tour at Stop No. 1 at 718 Olivia Street.