ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen
Photo by Ian Wilson-Navarro
Photo provided by N.Y. Times
Known for creative, colorful, sometimes quirky artwork and a rich diversity of hand-crafted artisan wares, the Florida Keys are recognized throughout the world for artistry inspired by soothing and stunning seascapes and landscapes.
Artists are lured to the Keys, a 125-mile-long island chain like no other, because of the color-drenched natural scenery and a deep collective creative spirit that is richly apparent from Key Largo to Key West.
This season, the Keys feature fresh-air strolls that explore the matchless talent, fascinating work and unique lifestyles of skilled local artists.
To experience the outdoor splendor of “art strolling” in the Keys, check out some highlight opportunities here.
Art aficionados can enjoy popular Key West gallery strolls including Walk on White, a monthly art walk that dates back to 1999 and showcases the island city’s White Street Arts District. Visit http://www.walkonwhitekeywest.com.
Monthly 1st Fridays on Fleming happenings take place in picturesque downtown Key West. The events, with different monthly offerings, encourage strolling, sipping and shopping at locally owned galleries and businesses in the “Fabulous 500” block of Fleming Street. Visit http://www.shoplocalkeywest.com.
In Islamorada, the evening Third Thursday Morada Way Art Walk is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17. Within a six-block corridor between Mile Marker 81 and Mile Marker 82 in the village’s thriving Morada Way Arts & Cultural District is a favored local scene for gallery shopping, imbibing and nibbling. Participants include Morada Way Clay, Jessica Ann Art, Rum Brush and Limelight Studio/Gallery among others. A subsequent art walk is scheduled on Dec. 15. Visit https://moradaway.org/art-walk.
In Key West, literature, architecture and history are a key part of the cultural scene and are the subject of guided walking tours.
The Old Town Literary Walking Tour takes participants past sites, landmarks and hangouts of world-renowned writers — such as Ernest Hemingway, Tennessee Williams, Shel Silverstein, Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Frost — who lived or spent considerable time in Key West. The tours are currently on hiatus private tours are available on request. Visit http://www.kwls.org.
As well as art and cultural strolls, a variety of galleries throughout the Keys are well worth exploring. Among them are Shady Palm Art Gallery & Photography (shadypalmartgallery.com) in Marathon and Artists in Paradise Gallery (artistsinparadise.com) on Big Pine Key. For a detailed guide that features some 50 Keys galleries, visit http://www.keysarts.com/artist_connections/gallery_guide.html.