The Key West Artisan Market will celebrate National Pet Day with the Florida Keys SPCA from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Clarence H. Higgs Memorial Beach.
The show, which features local artists, fresh farms stands, food trucks and merchandise made in the locally, is located in the parking lot at the Key West Wildlife Center/Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from the Edward B. Knight Pier and by the bocce courts.
Guests are welcomed to bring well-behaved four legged friends — the Artisan Market is always pet friendly and located next to the dog parks.
There is free parking, no entrance fee and masks are required on property.
For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KeyWestArtisanMarket.
The Florida Keys SPCA is dedicated to promoting the humane treatment of all animals through compassionate care, adoption, education, population control and humane law enforcement. Monetary donations and items off the 'wish list, which includes wet food, cardboard scratchers, kitten milk replacer, toys chew balls can be made at the market.
Those who would like to help can also visit the Amazon.com "wish list" link on the https://fkspca.org/ website. Tax deductible monetary donations ensure the high quality of care the center provides the animals.
Community contributions help save thousands of lives at the shelter annually.