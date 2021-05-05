JAG Gallery
The latest exhibition mounted at JAG Gallery focuses on limitations rather than largeness. The 2021 Small Works Exhibit is an annual homage to great ideas that run small — now in its 11th year.
The exhibit brings together 180 works of art (none more than 10 inches long in any direction), culled by Letty Nowak, Caroline Stover-Sickmen, and on-staff curator Alaen Ledesma, from more than 900 submissions. As a whole, the show is bright and vibrant. From afar, the gallery walls are a collage of artistic output, and up close the works are rich in detail, imaginative in form, and triumphant in statement over size.
The Small Works Exhibit runs through Tuesday, May 11.
The JAG Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St., Space C23 (between Duval and Simonton Streets)
For information, call 305-407-6202 or visit http://www.jaggallery.art
The Studios of Key West
Art inspired by science, fantastical illustrations, and large-scale oil portraits fill The Studios of Key West’s galleries, with openings on Thursday, May 6.
In the Sanger Gallery, Miami artist Deborah Mitchell uses color drenched works to explore change in wildlife corridors, depicting mammals, birds, botany and landscapes layered with correlated scientific data. The goal is to encourage discussion to inspire interest in restoring ecosystems and combating climate change, habitat loss and invasive species.
In the Zabar Project Gallery, Kristyn LaMoia invites viewers to experience a surreal inner world replete with fantastic, sometimes funny inhabitants. The clean, delicate style of her work balances her perceptions of a sprawling otherworldliness.
A selection of works by Letty Nowak will be shown in the XOJ Gallery. With her latest endeavor JAG Gallery off the ground, Nowak is ready to once again share her own art with the community.
The Studios of Key West is offering a number of ways to enjoy its exhibitions. In addition to its regular gallery hours of noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, TSKW is offering private tours to small groups. Bookings begin with a rooftop mimosa at its art deco buildingand continue with a tour through the galleries.
The exhibitions will be on view until Thursday, May 27.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
SALT Gallery
For the month of May, SALT Gallery will feature “Arboreal Musings,” a new collection of woodcut relief paintings by local artist Alisa Mealor. Each hand carved and painted piece tells a story through wood.
Mealor has been an artist in Key West since 1994 and created this colorful, whimsical collection in 2020. “There was ample time to reflect on the nature of Key West and also time to daydream of faraway places,” she said. “This is a new medium for me. I am learning about woodcut relief art. I am enjoying exploring opportunities to share ideas through this 3-D surface. It requires a lot of patience and planning. It definitely requires a different approach from my previous artwork.”
SALT Gallery is located at 830 Fleming St. For information, call 305-517-6088 or visit http:www.saltislandprovisions.com
Harrison Gallery
Pawel Kaczynski’s new collection of wearable art has just arrived to Key West. Kaczynski was born in Warsaw, Poland, and is a member of the Polish Association of Sculptors and Goldsmithing Artists’ Association
“For over 25 years I have been designing and making jewelry. The individual nature of my work is the result of many years of experimentation with goldsmithing techniques, the search for new properties of metals and individual technical solutions.”
The Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-295-0609 or visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com/pawel-kaczynski