At the Galleries

Gallery on Greene
Featured at Gallery on Greene is the work of James Kerr. Born in Buffalo, New York, Kerr’s talent was such that he was apprenticed to portrait artist Lazlo Szabo at the age of 6.
His approach to oil painting is direct. He distills his subject and palette into a vibrating field of strokes with a balance of color, tone and hue.
The Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com.
The Studios of Key West
“Piece by Piece,” The Studios of Key West’s annual winter members’ exhibition, will be on display from through Thursday, Dec. 30.
This year’s exhibition includes the work of over 100 member artists working in a broad range of media, including painting, sculpture, drawing, print, photography, and textile, as well as a wide range of stylistic approaches, from realism to abstraction to figuration. Artwork will be available for purchase, with 75% of sales going directly to the artist.
The winter members’ exhibition also serves as a kickoff for The Studios’ new cultural season. The public is invited to stop in to see a wide array of work, and to pick up the just-released 2021/22 season catalog.
“Piece by Piece” will be on display Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For information, visit http://www.tskw.org.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.
Effusion Gallery
The work of an Irish artist known as “Pigsy” is featured at Effusion Gallery.
In a former career the artist was the award-winning architect, Ciarán McCoy, and “Pigsy” borrows from that architectural knowledge to create his diverse expressionist art work as his alter ego.
The majority of pieces were painted during the artist’s recent year long residency in Spain and echo the vibrancy and color of the city of Malaga.
Effusion Gallery is located at 701 Duval St. For information, call 305-735-4345.
Council of the Arts
The 2021 Members’ show of the Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St.
The theme, “Dazzling Horizons,” offers the viewer a look forward and a look around at the inspirational creativity of the artists. Magnificent sunsets, colorful skies, shiny moon and endless glistening waters encourage all to preserve and enjoy nature. The islands and all the talented people who live and visit here create a lively atmosphere.
The “Dazzling Horizons” exhibit features 89 pieces by 57 artists and will be on display through Friday, Jan. 28.
For information, call 305-295-4369 or visit http://www. keysarts.com.
Custom House
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened “Gouges & Grain: Artists in wood,” an exhibition featuring skilled artists who employed wood as a medium This exhibit examines select pieces from the Society’s permanent collection that were created using wood.
Featuring artists such as Mario Sanchez, Norma Renner, Helen Harrison, Tony Barcelo, Suzie dePoo, George Mario Garcia and Duke Rood, the exhibit reveals the many ways that artists have explored the natural beauty and movement of wood.
The exhibition will run through Thursday, Jan. 13.
Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House is located at 281 Front St. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.