JAG Gallery
JAG Gallery is now showcasing its juried summer show “Poolside.”
Artists from the Keys and around the nation, working in a variety of mediums, were invited to explore the shimmering cool of a pool. Their sharp-edged photographs, wavering watercolors, even welded metal sculptures, radiate a calming breeze, perfect for a summer retreat.
The exhibit will be on display until Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information, call 305-407-6202, visit http://www. jaggallery.art or email info@jaggallery.com.
Cuban Art Exhibit
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened “Liberty, in the Shadow of Silence,” an exhibition of contemporary art by more than 50 Cuban artists at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonson St.
The exhibit is part of the Arts Council’s Art in Public Buildings program, designed to offer an opportunity for artists to exhibit their work beyond a traditional gallery space and enhance the environment of those who work and visit the Gato Building. Curated by Alaen Ledesma Fernandez, the exhibit will be on display through Friday, Oct. 1
The building is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The building is ADA accessible and free parking is available.
For information, call 305-295-4369.
Gallery on Greene
Featured at Gallery on Greene is one of the famed artists of Key West, Suzie Zuzek.
Although best celebrated for her watercolors and ceramic tile creations, she also worked in ancient, reclaimed drift wood, centuries old glass from Bottle Beach collected in the 1950s, wire and just about anything that can be shaped or painted on.
Many of Key West’s collections include Zuzek’s work. Her large ceramic tile work graces the Monroe County Library, two exquisite examples of art in public places. She created originals for the Pier House when it first opened and also painted the piano for the bar. Other examples of her work include the entire ceiling, walls and doors of the fabled Ballast Key, elegantly treated with color on wood.
Her classical training prepared her for 30 years of textile design for Lilly Pulitzer at Key West Handprints. Zuzek was selected to design intricate representational floral, landscape and seascape patterns reflecting the natural beauty of the Keys.
The Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com.
Collections, Key West
This gallery on Stock Island offers both classical and modern paintings, kinetic sculpture, antiques, fine wood furniture, jewelry and collectibles; all reflecting various insights into the island’s nature.
Among the collectibles is a ballast stone from the shipwreck Atocha painted by “Monkey Tom,” a table made of local Woman’s Tongue and Tabebuia, painterly comments on voodoo and Santeria and Cuban paintings.
Collections, Key West is located at 6810 Front St., Stock Island, down the dock from the Hogfish. For information, call 305-923-4778 or visit http://www.collectionskeywest.com.