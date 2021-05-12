Gallery on Greene
Mario Sanchez is the featured artist at the Gallery on Greene with “Grouper Season.” No one did Strawberry, Black and Snowy groupers, snappers and fish of all colors, shapes and sizes like Sanchez. These intaglios and fine art reproductions were the first works carved by the artist from childhood and throughout his 89-year career.
Sitting in the sand at Rest Beach just to the left of White Street Pier, Sanchez carved small fish on old boards that he found under houses or detritus from the cigar leaf boxes from Cuba. The fish were sold at Charlie Thompson’s Marine Hardware Store on Caroline Street for $1.50.
The Gallery on Greene is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com
Harrison Gallery
Pawel Kaczynski’s new collection of wearable art has just arrived to Key West. Kaczynski was born in Warsaw, Poland, and is a member of the Polish Association of Sculptors and Goldsmithing Artists’ Association
“For over 25 years I have been designing and making jewelry. The individual nature of my work is the result of many years of experimentation with goldsmithing techniques, the search for new properties of metals and individual technical solutions.”
The Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-295-0609 or visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com/pawel-kaczynski
The Studios of Key West
Art inspired by science, fantastical illustrations, and large-scale oil portraits fill The Studios of Key West’s galleries.
In the Sanger Gallery, Miami artist Deborah Mitchell uses color drenched works to explore change in wildlife corridors, depicting mammals, birds, botany and landscapes layered with correlated scientific data. The goal is to encourage discussion to inspire interest in restoring ecosystems and combating climate change, habitat loss and invasive species.
In the Zabar Project Gallery, Kristyn LaMoia invites viewers to experience a surreal inner world replete with fantastic, sometimes funny inhabitants. The clean, delicate style of her work balances her perceptions of a sprawling otherworldliness.
A selection of works by Letty Nowak will be shown in the XOJ Gallery. With her latest endeavor JAG Gallery off the ground, Nowak is ready to once again share her own art with the community.
The Studios of Key West is offering a number of ways to enjoy its exhibitions. In addition to its regular gallery hours of noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, TSKW is offering private tours to small groups. Bookings begin with a rooftop mimosa at its art deco building and continue with a tour through the galleries.
The exhibitions will be on view until Thursday, May 27.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
SALT Gallery
For the month of May, SALT Gallery will feature “Arboreal Musings,” a new collection of woodcut relief paintings by local artist Alisa Mealor. Each hand carved and painted piece tells a story through wood.
Mealor has been an artist in Key West since 1994 and created this colorful, whimsical collection in 2020. “There was ample time to reflect on the nature of Key West and also time to daydream of faraway places,” she said. “This is a new medium for me. I am learning about woodcut relief art. I am enjoying exploring opportunities to share ideas through this 3D surface. It requires a lot of patience and planning. It definitely requires a different approach from my previous artwork.”
SALT Gallery is located at 830 Fleming St. For information, call 305-517-6088 or visit http://www.saltislandprovisions.com