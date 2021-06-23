Jag Gallery
Rick Worth has a long tenure as an artist in Key West. On walls, on cars, on roofing tiles and on canvas, Worth has painted his bright tropical scenes all over this island. This new body of work glows with a more subtle light. Worth captures a particular summer kind of Key West glow, the liminal luminosity of streetlights on the poincianas or the dappled glow of sea grapes of Fort Zach.
His roof tiles, known as Candy Bars, are on display at the Jag Gallery and online.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information, call 305-407-6202, visit http://www. jaggallery.art or email info@jaggallery.com
Collections,
Key West
This gallery on Stock Island offers both classical and modern paintings, kinetic sculpture, antiques, fine wood furniture, jewelry and collectibles; all reflecting various insights into the island’s nature.
Among the collectibles is a ballast stone from the shipwreck Atocha painted by ‘Monkey Tom’, a table made of local Woman’s Tongue and Tabebuia, painterly comments on VooDoo and Santeria and Cuban paintings.
Collections, Key West is located at 6810 Front St, Stock Island, down the dock from the Hogfish. For information, call 305-923-4778 or visit http://www.collectionskeywest.com
Council of the Arts
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts will open “Liberty, in the Shadow of Silence, an exhibit of contemporary Cuban art, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St.
The exhibit will be on display until Friday, Oct. 1. For information, call the Arts Council, 305-295-4369 or email info@keysarts.com.
Harrison Gallery
Michael Peterson’s work with Locust wood, carving and transforming the highly dense material, has resulted in two “Birdstones.” These lovebirds can be taken home separately or as a pair.
Peterson’s wood sculptures are inspired by the geographic environment of the American Pacific Northwest. The selection and sourcing of wood is a significant step in his process of making.
The Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-295-0609 or visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com/pawel-kaczynski
The Studios
of Key West
“Mango Madness” TSKW’s members’ summer show is on display until Thursday, July 29 in the Sanger, XOJ, Zabar Project and Zabar Lobby Galleries.
The mango is not only a fruit best savored under a tropical sun — it’s also a metaphor for the annual bounty of our island, meant to be shared with friends and neighbors. As such it’s the perfect symbol for our summer members’ exhibition, where everyone in our artistic family is invited to submit work. The results never fail to nourish the soul.
The Studios of Key West is offering a number of ways to enjoy its exhibitions. In addition to its regular gallery hours of noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, TSKW is offering private tours to small groups. Bookings begin with a rooftop mimosa at its art deco building and continue with a tour through the galleries.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org, or call 305-296-0458.
Gallery on Greene
The work of Mabel Poblet is now on display at Gallery in Greene. She best known for her luminous, self-portraits and recognized for her evocative performances.
Classically trained Poblet works in photography, painting, kinetic installations, performance and graphics.
Common themes are personal struggles with her homeland, Cuba, emigration and immigration, existential reflections, and duplicity. She is influenced by art history and contemporary art.
The Gallery on Greene is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com
SALT Gallery
For the month of June, SALT Gallery will feature “The Colors of Key West,” a new collection of abstract mixed media and acrylic paintings by Jodi Wautlet.
Wautlet, who grew up and resides in Algoma, Wisconsin, first discovered Key West in 2014 when she and her husband stopped in for a day while on a cruise. “We really enjoyed it and we felt we should come back here sometime,” she said. “Two years later we came back for an extended stay, and over the past five years we have been coming more often and staying longer.”
“The Colors of Key West” is heavily influenced by the artist’s time spent exploring the island. “The work I have for this show has been in the making for two years,” she said.
SALT Gallery is located at 830 Fleming St. For information, call 305-517-6088 or visit http://www.saltislandprovisions.com.