Closing week for Cuban Art exhibit
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened “Liberty, in the Shadow of Silence,” an exhibition of contemporary art by more than 50 Cuban artists at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonson St.
The exhibit is part of the Arts Council’s Art in Public Buildings program, designed to offer an opportunity for artists to exhibit their work beyond a traditional gallery space and enhance the environment of those who work and visit the Gato Building. Curated by Alaen Ledesma Fernandez, the exhibit will be on display through Friday, Oct. 1
The building is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The building is ADA accessible and free parking is available.
For information, call 305-295-4369.
Exhibit open
Key West Art & Historical Society has opened “Illustrating from Paradise: The Works of Morgan Dennis and Gerald Leake.”
The island has beckoned artists from all over the world; the flora and fauna are unrivaled and are the source of inspiration for many. But not every artist harnessed the natural beauty of Key West. A select number were professional illustrators and artists who were commissioned to create work for magazines, books, advertisements and private commissions. This exhibit will spotlight two of these accomplished artists — Dennis and Leake — whose work was seen around the world as ads for Coca-Cola, Lucky Strike, Black and White Scotch Whiskey and more.
Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House is located at 281 Front St. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
Gallery on Greene
Featured at Gallery on Greene Stanley Papio, (1914-1982). A welder known as “Barefoot Stanley” who seldom wore shoes, he settled in Key Largo in the late 1940s. His neighbors soon complained about his junkyard, which he explained was a storage area for raw material for his art.
He established Stanley’s Museum to avoid zoning ordinances, but was still fined and arrested many times.
His folk art large pieces were often welded of chrome and were usually accompanied by a social commentary.
The Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com.
Collections, Key West
Collections Gallery on Stock Island is exhibiting a showing of iconic, oceanic horse and fish life.
Omar, of Jamaican descent, and Karen and Jimmy Wray have teamed up to mill and carve the seahorses of local waters; a team of them in fact. The horses are carved of Key West’s Cuban Mahogany and Jamaica Dogwood. Brad Grus, a retired metal worker, author and avid fisherman/hunter, is presently sculpting grouper, tarpon and hogfish, assembled from local exotic hardwoods. Jesse Alfonso, born in Havana, hand tools and carves wood/metal sculptures, utilizing complex texturing and unique finishes to create a type of steampunk fish.
Newest artist Tyler Yates, a Conch fisherman, is carving fish, conch and pirates from Dade County Pine and Cuban Mahogany. His style is that of Mario Sanchez.
Collections, Key West is located at 6810 Front St., Stock Island, down the dock from the Hogfish. For information and hours, call 305-923-4778, email karen@collectionskw.com or visit http://www.collectionskeywest.com.