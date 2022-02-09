Key West Art Center
The Key West Art Center & Gallery will open a exhibit of the work of its associate members with an outdoor reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
The Key West Art Center & Gallery is beginning its 62nd year as Key West’s oldest continually operating art gallery and the only gallery whose members are all Keys resident artists. The show will continue through Friday, March 4, with all works for sale. The Art Center is located 301 Front St.
Art @830 Gallery
Art @830 Gallery will open “Key West 3 Ways,” a group show featuring new works by Tony Gregory, Dawn Wilkins and Christine Cordone, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11. The exhibit will be on display through Friday, Feb. 18.
The Thomas Mann Jewelry Trunk Show will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12-13.
Art@830 Gallery is located at 830 Caroline St. For information, call 305-295-9595.
Collections Gallery
Collections Gallery on Stock Island will usher in the month of February with its new show, “Havana Day Dreaming.” With the Cuban music swaying and the windows wide open, it will set the pace for a lovely day of gorgeous weather and wonder.
Joel Guzmán’s black and white Nightscape is a quiet interface to the loud and boisterous work of Guillermo Socarate’s Estampa and most colorful, Fiesta. While Socrate’s work is lively and flowerful, Leonardo Page’s Malecón, sets a stage of wave smashing drama and Rafael’s serene oceanscapes.
A new artist housed in the gallery, from the collection of marina owner Walter Crumbley, is Deltoro, mastering a of pair of color block roosters (enhanced with the stamp of Cuba), soft landscape paintings of blue herons in the Pinar del Ríos Valley, all the way to paintings of rearing horses coupled with pileated woodpeckers and royal palms.
Collections Gallery is located at 6810 Front St, Stock Island, just down the dock from the Hogfish, at the red doors. For information, call 305-923-4778 or visit http://www.collectionskw.com or email karen@collectionskw.com
Council of the Arts
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts exhibit, Mavens of Metal and Clay, is on display at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., through Wednesday, March 9.
The Studios of Key West
TSKW has opened its February shows.
Anne McKee Artists Fund auction works will be on view in the Zabar Lobby Gallery through Wednesday, Feb. 23, with a curated roster of veteran and emerging Keys artists. All proceeds benefit artists, both directly to the ones on auction and through grants by the Anne McKee Artists Fund.
Judith Murray and Robert Yasuda have been proponents of abstract painting in New York, throughout the United States, and internationally. In their first-ever exhibition in Key West Murray will present vividly painted canvases that emphasize her sculptural brushwork, while Yasuda’s work is characterized by shaped and carved panels of subtly modulated colors.
Tyler Buckheim Trosset reaches across time to touch the past, combining the tactility of rubbings from liquor bottles and monuments with tightly rendered graphite drawings based on historic photos of fishing boats and discarded military IDs.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org
Salt Gallery
“Night Bloomers,” an exhibit of Lucy Paige’s newest works, will be on view through Feb. 28 at Salt Gallery.
Paige’s signature style combines a variety of media: acrylic paint, oil stick, ink, pencil and collage. Her mark making is colorful and playful, energetic, bold, direct and yet sensitive. The works featured in “Night Bloomers” rely heavily on the intuitive evocation of flowers, leaves, vines and palms within a variety of patterns and colors framed by the velvety black of a tropical night.
Salt Gallery is located at 830 Fleming St. For information, visit http://www.saltislandprovisions.com