Gallery on Greene
Bill Thompson “Interior Worlds” exhibit is on display at Gallery on Greene.
Thompson has developed a style of oil stick and acrylic mixed media work that is unlike anyone else’s, but has its roots in classic French painting.
For information, call 305-304-2323.
Gallery on Greene is located at 606 Green St.
Gingerbread Square Gallery
The works of Jane Washburn and Janet Mueller are on display at the Gingerbread Square Gallery through Thursday, April 1.
Washburn grew up in Indiana and began drawing and painting at an early age, inspired by the paintings of the Hoosier Impressionists TC Steele, William Forsyth, Otto Stark and others.
In an attempt understand complicated issues, Mueller creates abstract art that simplifies.
For information, call 305-296-8900
Gingerbread Square Gallery is located at 1207 Duval St.
JAG Gallery
John Martini’s “Let’s Dance” exhibit is on display through Monday, April 19. With a career spanning multiple decades, Martini has developed a sculptural language that is native to the Keys, with iconic sculptures gracing public and private collections from Front Street to the Quai Voltaire. This past year, quarantined on his couch and hemmed in by politics and pandemics, he turned to pastels.
For information, call 305-407-6202 or email jaggallerykw@gmail.com.
JAG Gallery is located in Duval Square, 1075 Duval St., Unit C-23.