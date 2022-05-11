At the Galleries

The Studios of Key West
The Studios of Key West exhibits will be hung through Thursday, May 26. Among the feature artists is Valerie Hird, whose “The Garden of Absolute Truths” will be on display in the Sanger Gallery.
Hird, a painter, stage designer and filmmaker uses the mythical garden as a metaphor to explore how we perceive truth. Narrative favorites familiar from her childhood, such as “Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll and “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett — among others — are re-imagined for present day in large-scale paintings, interactive shadowbox gardens and animated videos.
“The Color of Summer” is featured in the XOJ Gallery. Paola Effio’s pieces include a mermaid playing the lyre with a boat on her head, an anthropomorphized cat considering her next move and a dragon smiling with its tongue out like a happy dog. Effio’s charming ceramic Raku, mid-fire ceramics, concrete and Paltiya sculptures appear like characters from a children’s book, leaping into three dimensions.
Miami artist Meme Ferré’s abstract works unite a vibrant natural color palette reminiscent of her Caribbean heritage and the tropical, lush flora and fauna from her garden in Puerto Rico and are displayed in the Zabar Lobby Gallery, entitled “Make it up as I go.” Ferré believes her artistic gifts should be shared, inspiring her latest body of work, an homage of portraits that capture the essence of her friends and loved one’s personalities.
Nellie Appleby’s work “The Sunshine Collectors” is on view in the Zabar Project Gallery. Appleby’s wall-sized cyanotype prints are juxtaposed with plants, oolite and found objects in an immersive installation meant to have on-lookers gaze again at the world around them with praise, consideration and collaborative ener
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Custom House Museum
The Key West 200 exhibit is open at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The major exhibition commemorates the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 and will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.
The exhibit highlights Key West’s people, culture and community beginning with the settlers and government officials who arrived on this remote island in early 1822. It will feature rarely displayed artifacts that tell the story of the people, industries, migration, culture and architecture that shaped Key West over the course of two centuries. Divided by decade, the exhibit emphasizes many of the significant moments and people that have influenced so much of what we celebrate today.
Visitors to the exhibit will learn how Key West grew during its history through development and changes in migration patterns, advances in transportation and commerce, and historical milestones like the Civil War, the Great Depression and World War II. Centerpiece artifacts include sponging equipment; cigar roller tables and tools; 19th century homewares, clothing, journals and photographs; Overseas Railway memorabilia; Ernest Hemingway’s boxing gloves; Native American tools; Key West Hand Print dresses and artwork created by Cuban-American folk artist Mario Sanchez.
For information, call curator Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112.