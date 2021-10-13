At the Galleries

Jag Gallery
The Jag Gallery is featuring Sarah Boyts Yoder’s exhibition, “Meantime.”
In a time of flux, Yoder’s works on canvas and paper splash with moving color, while creating still sanctuaries for attention. She opens spaces for us to see as an artist, a practice that “requires one to stay in a state of fine attunement but also requires acceptance and faith. Faith that the thing that felt like a flash in the margins is actually the whole point.”
Yoder’s work will be on display until Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St., Suite C-23 in Duval Square. For information, visit http://www.jaggallery.art or call 305 407 6202.
Key West Art & Historical Society is showcasing “A Mixed Up, Muddled Up, Shook Up World,” an exhibition featuring Fantasy Fest images captured by Mark Hedden at the Custom House.
Hedden has been living in Key West for more than 25 years and he still hasn’t figured out the city’s annual bacchanalia. A couple years ago, he decided to start approaching the event through the practice of street photography, trying to take it all in with a dispassionate eye and a willingness to let unexpected narratives unfold before the camera. A lot of his work is concerned with public and private space and public and private behavior in those spaces. Fantasy Fest is an amazing petri dish for that, fueled by myriad potent catalysts, such as sexuality, gender identity, age, body type, race and politics. It’s a mix of the high and the low, the earthy, the ethereal and the cheap, and he’s created a pretty deep catalog of images from the event.
The exhibition runs until Sunday, Nov. 7.
Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House is located at 281 Front St. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
Harrison Gallery
Harrison Gallery is featuring artist Joanne Klein and her geometrical pieces. Trained as an art teacher, Klein assigns herself the task of illustrating thoughts about time, division of space, and progression of size and light. Her materials include graphite, charcoal and aluminum.
Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information call 305-294-0609 or visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com.
Gallery on Greene
Featured at Gallery on Greene is works by Stanley Papio, (1914-1982). A welder known as “Barefoot Stanley” who seldom wore shoes, he settled in Key Largo in the late 1940s. His neighbors soon complained about his junkyard, which he explained was a storage area for raw material for his art.
He established Stanley’s Museum to avoid zoning ordinances, but was still fined and arrested many times.
His folk art large pieces were often welded of chrome and were usually accompanied by a social commentary.
The Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com.
Collections, Key West
The work of Olga Manosalvas is featured at Collection Gallery on Stock Island on with “Goddesses of South Beach and Las Sirenas,” vivid, crisp and alluring.
Her style derives from classical studies in Madrid and the fashion illustration she pursued at Parson’s, New York City. Influenced by Gauguin’s color and light and the German Expressionists, she is drawn by the unseen and fascinated with the spiritualism of her Ecuadorian culture. Wrapped in lush landscapes and drenched in Magical Realism, Manosalvas’ work is ever suggesting, eternally unfolding.
Also featured and giving poetic commentary to the gallery’s stable of artists is a freestanding Rooster Fish, sculpted by Brad Grus, a retired metal worker, author and avid fisherman/hunter. Grus’ love of the water and eye for assemblage is a wonderful mix of talent. He uses local exotic hardwoods to orchestrate his school of wily creatures.
Collections, Key West is located at 6810 Front St, Stock Island, down the dock from the Hogfish. For information and hours, call 305-923-4778, email karen@collectionskw.com or visit http://www.collectionskeywest.com.