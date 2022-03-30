At the Galleries

Roddy Reed is the featured artist at Collections, Key West Gallery.
Reed created fame for his light and lustery "pinch pots" and came to Key West in 1986 to restore an old Conch House on New Street.
He set up a raku kiln in the backyard of the property and pinched his way to the permanent collections of a number of museums, along with a multitude of corporate and private collections.
A full collection of Reed's work can be seen at Collections Gallery, along with the work of the Mud Pi Japanese artists, Rhonda Bristol's, Tribal Series, Will Fernandez's raku entourage and the work of glassblower Wes Hunting.
The Key West Art Center & Gallery, 301 Front St., has announced Letty Nowak will be teaching portrait painting classes Tuesday through Thursday, April 5-7.
The sessions are designed for beginners and advanced artists alike. “My goal is to make portrait painting less intimidating so my students will continue painting them confidently even after the class,” says Nowak.
Mixing colors, application of paint and some drawing will be covered. Students will be working with oils on canvas to make a portrait of a person they choose.
As part of Key West’s Bicentennial Celebration, more than 140 artists in the United States and Cuba have transformed wooden baseball bats into works of art, ranging from brightly painted scenes to carved sculptural objects, from lamps to musical instruments, now on display at the Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St.
The “Play Ball!” exhibition also features work by Cuban artist Reynerio Tamayo, on display through Thursday, March 31.