Salt Gallery
Sarah Plaia Davidson will be the featured artist for April at SALT Gallery, showing “Paradigm of One,” a collection of mixed media works on paper. Davidson will also display a variety of ready wear masks and vests.
Davidson has been visiting Key West since the 1990s and pulls a lot of her inspiration from the tropical landscape. “Well, first there is the water,” she explains. “As they say, it soothes the savage beast and I am no exception. Secondly, the salt. Elementally, it removes what is not wanted. The salt is also a great conductor, so I find Key West to be quite magical in that way. Endless sky and water speak to me as an artist because my work organically moves toward the minimal. I love the soft palette, the soft ground plane. It’s both empty and full at the same time.”
SALT Gallery is located at 830 Fleming St.
For information, visit http://www.saltislandprovisions.com or call 305-517-6088