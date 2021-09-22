Exhibit opening
Key West Art & Historical Society has opened “Illustrating from Paradise: The Works of Morgan Dennis and Gerald Leake.”
The island has beckoned artists from all over the world; the flora and fauna are unrivaled and are the source of inspiration for many. But not every artist harnessed the natural beauty of Key West. A select number were professional illustrators and artists who were commissioned to create work for magazines, books, advertisements and private commissions. This exhibit will spotlight two of these accomplished artists — Dennis and Leake — whose work was seen around the world as ads for Coca-Cola, Lucky Strike, Black and White Scotch Whiskey and more.
Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House is located at 281 Front St. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
Gallery on Greene
Featured at Gallery on Greene is Peter Vey, who has establish his place among the American Regionalists with thick palette strokes and Abstract Expressionist tempo.
After a classical education in art history at Duke University, he moved to Florida where he now lives and paints. A love of the landscape and foliage in and around the tropics has inspired a poetic journal of canvases of Peter’s vision ever since. His unique view, fresh colors, and mastery of painting technique result in works remarkable for their sense of place. The ambiance in Peter’s paintings is like the atmosphere in which he creates them, echoing the vibrant light of the sun drenched tropics.
His works exude lush floral details, formal architectural patterns, and intricate almost abstract flowery geometric forms. Peter has created what is simply a satisfying visual statement.
The Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com.
Cuban Art Exhibit
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened “Liberty, in the Shadow of Silence,” an exhibition of contemporary art by more than 50 Cuban artists at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonson St.
The exhibit is part of the Arts Council’s Art in Public Buildings program, designed to offer an opportunity for artists to exhibit their work beyond a traditional gallery space and enhance the environment of those who work and visit the Gato Building. Curated by Alaen Ledesma Fernandez, the exhibit will be on display through Friday, Oct. 1
The building is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The building is ADA accessible and free parking is available.
For information, call 305-295-4369.
Collections, Key West
Collections Gallery on Stock Island is exhibiting a showing of iconic, oceanic horse and fish life.
Omar, of Jamaican descent, and Karen and Jimmy Wray have teamed up to mill and carve the seahorses of local waters; a team of them in fact. The horses are carved of Key West’s Cuban Mahogany and Jamaica Dogwood. Brad Grus, a retired metal worker, author and avid fisherman/hunter, is presently sculpting grouper, tarpon and hogfish, assembled from local exotic hardwoods. Jesse Alfonso, born in Havana, hand tools and carves wood/metal sculptures, utilizing complex texturing and unique finishes to create a type of steampunk fish.
Newest artist Tyler Yates, a Conch fisherman, is carving fish, conch and pirates from Dade County Pine and Cuban Mahogany. His style is that of Mario Sanchez.
Collections, Key West is located at 6810 Front St, Stock Island, down the dock from the Hogfish. For information and hours, call 305-923-4778, email karen@collectionskw.com or visit http://www.collectionskeywest.com.