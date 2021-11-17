Harrison Gallery
Former Key West resident Jamie Alcroft is the featured artist at Harrison Gallery, opening with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Alcroft owned a jewelry store on Duval Street and was the island’s Morning Man on radio WKWF where he met Mack Dryden and became one-half of the comedy duo “Mack & Jamie.” Two years later the call came from The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. This and other TV appearances led to their own syndicated show in the 1980s, “Comedy Break with Mack and Jamie.” For the next 35 years, they performed on stages around the world.
Today, Jamie continues his work as a comedian and voice actor while handcrafting beautiful works of silver to wear and behold.
More about Jamie’s silver work, in his own words:
“I was living Pagosa Springs, Colorado in the summer of 1973. A silversmith asked me if I would stay on and become his apprentice. After six months of apprenticeship, my jewelry came to the attention of stores in Aspen and Santa Fe. Soon my designs were in demand. I opened my first retail store in Silverton, Colorado, soon followed by the opening of a studio/store on historic Duval Street in Key West.
I have since retired from the road. In addition to being a voice-actor for cartoons, commercials and video games, I love creating hand-made designs at my studio in California.
“The silver always tells me what to do,” Alcroft said.
To RSVP for Alcroft reception, email hh@harrison-gallery.com
The Harrison Gallery is located 825 White St. For information, visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com or call 305-294-0609.
Custom House
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened “Gouges & Grain: Artists in wood,” an exhibition featuring skilled artists who employed wood as a medium This exhibit examines select pieces from the Society’s permanent collection that were created using wood.
Featuring artists such as Mario Sanchez, Norma Renner, Helen Harrison, Tony Barcelo, Suzie dePoo, George Mario Garcia and Duke Rood, the exhibit reveals the many ways that artists have explored the natural beauty and movement of wood.
The exhibition will run through Thursday, Jan. 13.
Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House is located at 281 Front St. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org.
Salt Gallery
An exhibit of Richard Kemble’s art will be on view through November at Salt Gallery; a survey of his half century of creativity in woodcuts and oil pastels and his American flag collages.
In 1975 and 1976, a series of more than 100 flag collages were created, using a variety of materials including rags and discarded materials.
Kemble continued to create flag collages, drawings and oil pastels in spurts of creativity up until his death. The estate is still discovering caches of these flag collages.
The exhibition at SALT will feature Kemble’s Windows series, a group of pieces executed in his Key West studio during the winter of 2004. This burst of energy using sheets of gold leaf and strong colors was the last of Kemble’s major output before his death in 2007.
Kemble’s art continues to work magic on the viewer. His legacy is still to be discovered.
“Richard Kemble — A Retrospective,” a book co-authored by George Korn and Thomas Livingston will be featured with a book signing at the reception.
SALT Gallery is located at 830 Fleming St.
For information, visit http://www.saltislandprovisions.com or call 305-517-6088.
Council of the Arts
The 2021 Members’ show of the Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St.
The theme, “Dazzling Horizons,” offers the viewer a look forward and a look around at the inspirational creativity of the artists. Magnificent sunsets, colorful skies, shiny moon and endless glistening waters encourage all to preserve and enjoy nature. The islands and all the talented people who live and visit here create a lively atmosphere.
The “Dazzling Horizons” exhibit features 89 pieces by 57 artists and will be on display through Friday, Jan. 28.
For information, call 305-295-4369 or visit http://www. keysarts.com.
Collections, Key West
Artist, lumberjack and furniture maker Jimmy Wray is providing the gallery with the local exotic hardwoods of the Keys at Collections, Key West.
Wray’s sideboard is made of quilted Woman’s Tongue, purple heart and Cuban Mahogany, and the bamboo chaise lounge has elegant sweeping curves and is an architectural statement of form and function.
Collections, Key West is located at 6810 Front St., Stock Island, down the dock from the Hogfish.
For information and hours, call 305-923-4778, email karen@collectionskw.com or visit http://www.collectionskeywest.com.
Gallery on Greene
Featured at Gallery on Greene is the work of Key West native Linda Rieke, owner of the unique “90 Miles to Cuba” store on Greene Street. She has a talent for capturing the saltwater essence of Keys’ life.
The Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com.