CFK Student Art Show
The College of the Florida Keys will showcase the talent and creativity of its students at the annual Student Art Show in the Library Gallery on the Key West Campus, 5901 College Road, with a free opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20
A myriad of artwork created by students this past year will be featured, including pottery, photography and sculptures. Some pieces will be for sale with proceeds going to the student artists as well as the Library Gallery Fund.
Several awards will be given for each category, including the $1,000 “Jay Gogin Excellence in Visual Arts Award.” Attendees will be invited to cast votes for the winner of the “People’s Choice” award.
For information, email Kristina Neihouse, kristina.neihouse@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3501.
Gallery on Greene
Suzie Zuzek de Poo (1920-2011) is a featured artist at Gallery on Greene.
One of the most venerated and famed artists in Key West, de Poo’s career spanned many decades. Although she is celebrated for her watercolors and ceramic tile creations, she also worked with reclaimed driftwood, old glass from Bottle Beach from the 1950s, wire and just about anything that could be shaped or painted.
For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreen.com. Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St.
Gingerbread Square Gallery
Bill Farnsworth and Anastasia Dukhanina are featured artists at Gingerbread Square Gallery, 1207 Duval St.
For information, call 305-296-8900 or visit http://www.gingerbreadsquaregallery.com
Collections, Key West
Roddy Reed is the featured artist at Collections, Key West Gallery.
Reed created fame for his light and lustery “pinch pots” and came to Key West in 1986 to restore an old Conch House on New Street.
A full collection of Reed’s work can be seen at Collections Gallery, along with the work of the Mud Pi Japanese artists, Rhonda Bristol’s, Tribal Series, Will Fernandez’s raku entourage and the work of glassblower Wes Hunting.
Collections, Key West, is located at 6810 Front St., Stock Island.
For information, call 305-923-4778 or visit http://www.collectionskw.com
The Studios of Key West
The April exhibition lineup at The Studios of Key West features local and national artists including William Rhodes, Heidi Theissen, Amanda Burnham and Kevin Assam.
Trained as a furniture maker by master craftsmen, and as a folk quilter by his grandmother and other artists, San Francisco-based artist William Rhodes uses his talents and empathy to give voice to African American histories and communities before they are lost to time. His exquisite wooden sculptures incorporate neon slogans, historic photos, and other ephemera. His fiber works include a pair of quilts made in Fall 2021 with members of Key West’s Bahama Village community.
In the XOJ Gallery, German artist Heidi Theissen presents a tender series of dreamlike paintings on found wood pieces — mostly of people and scenes from Bahama Village — that combine the virtuosity of a renaissance artist with the strange directness of folk art.
In the Zabar Project Gallery, visitors will encounter the work of Maryland-based artist Amanda Burnham, whose maximalist installation of folded, layered and intertwined drawings is like stepping into a pop-up comic book that’s as disorienting as it is exhilarating.
The Zabar Lobby Gallery explodes with the work of writer, comic, fashionista and stealth tricyclist Kevin Assam. Assam takes phrases overheard at parties, gay bars and dubious back alleys, then prints them in neon colors like a modern-day Warhol, finding poetry in the absurd.
April exhibitions will be on view through Thursday, April 28. Studio hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
For information on the current exhibitions, visit http://www.tskw.org, or by calling 305-296-0458.
The Studios of Key West is located at 533 Eaton St.