At the Galleries

Gallery on Greene
Priscilla Coote’s latest work opens to the public with an opening exhibition at Gallery in Greene from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
Her newest offerings, including “Into the Light”, an oil painting that immerses the viewer into a virtual reality of lapping waves and soft pink sand between the toes, will be on display.
Additional paintings include “Calm Water” and “From the Water 2”, which transports the viewer to their own private island.
Gallery on Greene is located at 606 Greene St.
For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com
Art Festival
The Old Island Days Art Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27, at the Truman Waterfront Park, with more than 100 fine arts and craft booths.
The show is sponsored by the Key West Art Center and has moved this year to the Truman Waterfront Park due to construction on Whitehead Street. The park offers spacious parking for cars and bikes, and the show is just steps away from the Duval Loop Bus.
For information, email KWArtShow@gmail.com or call 305-294-1241.
Art @830 Gallery
Art@830 Gallery is located at 830 Caroline St.
For information, call 305-295-9595.
Collections Gallery
The Collections Gallery on Stock Island show, “Havana Day Dreaming,” will be on exhibit through February.
With the Cuban music swaying and the windows wide open, it will set the pace for a lovely day of gorgeous weather and wonder.
Joel Guzmán’s black and white Nightscape is a quiet interface to the loud and boisterous work of Guillermo Socarate’s “Estampa” and the most colorful “Fiesta.” While Socrate’s work is lively and flowerful, Leonardo Page’s “Malecón” sets a stage of wave smashing drama and Rafael’s serene oceanscapes.
A new artist housed in the gallery, from the collection of marina owner Walter Crumbley, is Deltoro, mastering a of pair of color block roosters (enhanced with the stamp of Cuba), soft landscape paintings of blue herons in the Pinar del Ríos Valley, all the way to paintings of rearing horses coupled with pileated woodpeckers and royal palms.
Collections Gallery is located at 6810 Front St, Stock Island, just down the dock from the Hogfish, at the red doors. For information, call 305-923-4778 or visit http://www.collectionskw.com or email karen@collectionskw.com
Council of the Arts
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts exhibit, “Mavens of Metal and Clay,” is on display at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., through Wednesday, March 9.
Key West Art Center
The Key West Art Center & Gallery has opened an exhibit of the work of its associate members.
The Key West Art Center & Gallery is beginning its 62nd year as Key West’s oldest continually operating art gallery and the only gallery whose members are all Keys resident artists. The show will continue through Friday, March 4, with all works for sale.
The Art Center is located 301 Front St.
The Studios of Key West
TSKW has opened its February shows.
Anne McKee Artists Fund auction works will be on view in the Zabar Lobby Gallery until Wednesday, Feb. 23, with a curated roster of veteran and emerging Keys artists. All proceeds benefit artists, both directly to the ones on auction and through grants by the Anne McKee Artists Fund.
Judith Murray and Robert Yasuda have been proponents of abstract painting in New York, throughout the United States, and internationally. In their first-ever exhibition in Key West Murray will present vividly painted canvases that emphasize her sculptural brushwork, while Yasuda’s work is characterized by shaped and carved panels of subtly modulated colors.
Tyler Buckheim Trosset reaches across time to touch the past, combining the tactility of rubbings from liquor bottles and monuments with tightly rendered graphite drawings based on historic photos of fishing boats and discarded military ID’s.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.
For information, visit http://www. tskw.org
Salt Gallery
“Night Bloomers,” an exhibit of Lucy Paige’s newest works, will be on view through Monday, Feb. 28, at Salt Gallery.
Paige’s signature style combines a variety of media: acrylic paint, oil stick, ink, pencil and collage. Her mark making is colorful and playful, energetic, bold, direct and yet sensitive. The works featured in “Night Bloomers” rely heavily on the intuitive evocation of flowers, leaves, vines and palms within a variety of patterns and colors framed by the velvety black of a tropical night.
Salt Gallery is located at 830 Fleming St.
For information, visit http://www.saltislandprovisions.com