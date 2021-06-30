Jag Gallery
Rick Worth has a long tenure as an artist in Key West. On walls, on cars, on roofing tiles and on canvas, Worth has painted his bright tropical scenes all over this island. This new body of work glows with a more subtle light. Worth captures a particular summer kind of Key West glow, the liminal luminosity of streetlights on the poincianas or the dappled glow of sea grapes of Fort Zach.
His roof tiles, known as Candy Bars, are on display at the Jag Gallery and online.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information, call 305-407-6202, visit http://www. jaggallery.art or email info@jaggallery.com
Collections, Key West
This gallery on Stock Island offers both classical and modern paintings, kinetic sculpture, antiques, fine wood furniture, jewelry and collectibles; all reflecting various insights into the island’s nature.
Among the collectibles is a ballast stone from the shipwreck Atocha painted by “Monkey Tom,” a table made of local Woman’s Tongue and Tabebuia, painterly comments on VooDoo and Santeria and Cuban paintings.
Collections, Key West is located at 6810 Front St, Stock Island, down the dock from the Hogfish. For information, call 305-923-4778 or visit http://www.collectionskeywest.com
Council of the Arts
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts will open “Liberty, in the Shadow of Silence, an exhibit of contemporary Cuban art, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St.
The exhibit will be on display until Friday, Oct. 1. For information, call the Arts Council, 305-295-4369 or email info@keysarts.com.
Harrison Gallery
Michael Peterson’s work with Locust wood, carving and transforming the highly dense material, has resulted in two “Birdstones.” These lovebirds can be taken home separately or as a pair.
Peterson’s wood sculptures are inspired by the geographic environment of the American Pacific Northwest. The selection and sourcing of wood is a significant step in his process of making.
The Harrison Gallery is located at 825 White St. For information, call 305-295-0609 or visit http://www.harrison-gallery.com/pawel-kaczynski
The Studios of Key West
TSKW will host a Mango Madness Artist Walk, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a guided walk through the exhibition to hear from the artists of the Mango Madness exhibit. Groups will work their way through the galleries, stopping by the artworks of any artists in attendance for a short conversation and a bit of feedback.
Registration is required by visiting http://www.tskw.org, or calling 305-296-0458.
The Studios of Key West is offering a number of ways to enjoy its exhibitions. In addition to its regular gallery hours of noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, TSKW is offering private tours to small groups. Bookings begin with a rooftop mimosa at its art deco building and continue with a tour through the galleries.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.
Gallery on Greene
Wayne Garcia is a featured artist at Gallery on Greene. A third generation Cuban American, he started carving as a boy after watching local artisan Mario Sanchez. His first carving being his father’s boat. Garcia carves the stories of his childhood in Key West, immortalizing the characters and bits of history that would otherwise be lost in time.
The Gallery on Greene is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com
SALT Gallery
For the month of June, SALT Gallery will feature “The Colors of Key West,” a new collection of abstract mixed media and acrylic paintings by Jodi Wautlet.
Wautlet, who grew up and resides in Algoma, Wisconsin, first discovered Key West in 2014 when she and her husband stopped in for a day while on a cruise. “We really enjoyed it and we felt we should come back here sometime,” she said. “Two years later we came back for an extended stay, and over the past five years we have been coming more often and staying longer.”
“The Colors of Key West” is heavily influenced by the artist’s time spent exploring the island. “The work I have for this show has been in the making for two years,” she said.
SALT Gallery is located at 830 Fleming St. For information, call 305-517-6088 or visit http://www.saltislandprovisions.com.