The Studios of Key West
The featured show at TSKW is the annual Mango Madness Members’ Exhibit, on display until Thursday, July 29.
The Studios of Key West is offering a number of ways to enjoy its exhibitions. In addition to its regular gallery hours of noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, TSKW is offering private tours to small groups. Bookings begin with a rooftop mimosa at its art deco building and continue with a tour through the galleries.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. To view the exhibit on line, visit http://www.tskw.org.
Gallery on Greene
Tennessee William’s relationship with Key West spanned more than 40 years, during which time he produced a multitude of plays, poetry, an autobiography, a novel and several short stories. His major awards include two Pulitzer Prizes and a Tony.
Not as well recognized by the public consciousness are the many paintings he created during this time. Mostly figurative works were produced, with the guidance of his friend, the artist Henry Faulkner.
Exploring his experiences in Key West, the works also reflect the musings of his inner psyche. In “Mr. Paradise,” we see one of his lovers seated in Williams’ famous rattan chair, now on view at his Key West Museum.
Williams here reveals a forthright gay male gaze, an aspect not directly seen in his written work. Williams’ works reside in museums from New Orleans to Key West.
The Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St. For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreene.com.
Cuban Art ExhibitThe Florida Keys Council of the Arts has opened “Liberty, in the Shadow of Silence,” an exhibition of contemporary art by over 50 Cuban artists at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonson St.
The exhibit is part of the Arts Council’s Art in Public Buildings program, designed to offer an opportunity for artists to exhibit their work beyond a traditional gallery space and enhance the environment of those who work and visit the Gato Building. Curated by Alaen Ledesma Fernandez, the exhibit will be on display until Friday, Oct. 1
The building is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The building is ADA accessible and free parking is available.
For information, call 305-295-4369.
SALT Gallery
For the month of July, SALT Gallery will feature “Key West Summer,” a collection of works by artist Ann Lorraine.
Lorraine has lived in Key West since 1974 and is known for her award-winning Fantasy Fest costumes and giant animated floats and for her work as window designer for Fast Buck Freddie’s department store on Duval Street for nearly a quarter century.
Despite a career that has already spanned decades, Lorraine is still actively working as an artist in Key West. Her newest exhibit is a compilation of both works created over the last few years and a handful of pieces from early on in her Key West career.
SALT Gallery is located at 830 Fleming St. For information, call 305-517-6088 or visit http://www.saltislandprovisions.com.
Jag Gallery
JAG Gallery will explore inner and outer environments featuring works by Sally West and Cathy Rose.
West spends hours working en plein air, capturing dramatic waves and shimmering sunlight with her thick impasto strokes. Her still life paintings distill that same sense of movement into shuddering petals and sparkling glass.
Rose looks inward rather than out. Combining her subtle porcelain figures with intriguing found objects, she crafts sculptures that simmer with emotion. For this show, in addition to an entirely new body of sculptural work, JAG gallery will present her first collection of paintings. Still using evocative bits of ephemera as her base, Rose expands into subtle portraits whose deep eyes might reveal secrets, if you take the time to look.
The exhibit will be on display through Tuesday, July 27, and online at http://www.jaggallery.art.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information, call 305-407-6202, visit http://www. jaggallery.art or email info@jaggallery.com.
Collections, Key West
This gallery on Stock Island offers both classical and modern paintings, kinetic sculpture, antiques, fine wood furniture, jewelry and collectibles; all reflecting various insights into the island’s nature.
Among the collectibles is a ballast stone from the shipwreck Atocha painted by “Monkey Tom,” a table made of local Woman’s Tongue and Tabebuia, painterly comments on VooDoo and Santeria and Cuban paintings.
Collections, Key West is located at 6810 Front St, Stock Island, down the dock from the Hogfish. For information, call 305-923-4778 or visit http://www.collectionskeywest.com.