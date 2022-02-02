Jag Gallery
Jag Gallery will co-host artist Carlo Mejía at The Studios of Key West. Mejía will be exhibiting works from his series Close to My Roots, as well as his ‘pillow vase’ ceramics.
TSKW will run a fundraiser with a portion of the proceeds going to Giving Circles; an opportunity for donors to support The Studios of Key West through gifts to specific projects and program areas that are meaningful to them and meet the needs of the organization.
Understanding the depth of Mejía’s roots in Mayan culture brings greater appreciation of his works in ceramic, on canvas, and on paper. The authenticity of his backstory makes his art doubly compelling because his quest was born of a moral responsibility to perpetuate Mayan mythology.”
The Jag Gallery will be hosting Mejía’s work through Tuesday, Feb. 8, with question-and-answer session with the artist on that date.
Jag Gallery is located at 1075 Duval St. For information, visit http://www.jaggallery.art, call 305-407-6202, email jaggallerykw@gmail.com, or follow on www.instagram.com/jaggallery.
Collections Gallery
Collections Gallery on Stock Island will usher in the month of February with its new show, “Havana Day Dreaming.” With the Cuban music swaying and the windows wide open, it will set the pace for a lovely day of gorgeous weather and wonder.
Joel Guzmán’s black and white Nightscape is a quiet interface to the loud and boisterous work of Guillermo Socarate’s Estampa and most colorful, Fiesta. While Socrate’s work is lively and flowerful, Leonardo Page’s Malecón, sets a stage of wave smashing drama and Rafael’s serene oceanscapes.
A new artist housed in the gallery, from the collection of marina owner Walter Crumbley, is Deltoro, mastering a of pair of color block roosters (enhanced with the stamp of Cuba), soft landscape paintings of blue herons in the Pinar del Ríos Valley, all the way to paintings of rearing horses coupled with pileated woodpeckers and royal palms.
Collections Gallery is located at 6810 Front St, Stock Island, just down the dock from the Hogfish, at the red doors. For information, call 305-923-4778 or visit http://www.collectionskw.com or email karen@collectionskw.com
Council of the Arts
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts will host Mavens of Metal and Clay, opening with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St.
The exhibit will be on display through Wednesday, March 9.
The Studios of Key West
TSKW will open its February shows with a First Thursday reception from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Judith Murray and Robert Yasuda have been proponents of abstract painting in New York, throughout the United States, and internationally. In their first exhibition in Key West, Murray will present vividly painted canvases that emphasize her sculptural brushwork, while Yasuda’s work is characterized by shaped and carved panels of subtly modulated colors.
Tyler Buckheim Trosset reaches across time to touch the past, combining the tactility of rubbings from liquor bottles and monuments with tightly rendered graphite drawings based on historic photos of fishing boats and discarded military IDs.
Anne McKee Artists Fund auction works will be on view in the Zabar Lobby Gallery until Wednesday, Feb. 23, with a curated roster of veteran and emerging Keys artists. All proceeds benefit artists, both directly to the ones on auction and through grants by the Anne McKee Artists Fund.
First Thursday attendees must pre-register, and will be required to provide proof of a recent negative COVID test, or of full COVID-19 vaccination, and must wear a mask while indoors.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www. tskw.org
Salt Gallery
“Night Bloomers,” an exhibit of Lucy Paige’s newest works, will be on view through the month of February at Salt Gallery, with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb.4.
Paige’s signature style combines a variety of media: acrylic paint, oil stick, ink, pencil and collage. Her mark making is colorful and playful, energetic, bold, direct and yet sensitive. The works featured in “Night Bloomers” rely heavily on the intuitive evocation of flowers, leaves, vines and palms within a variety of patterns and colors framed by the velvety black of a tropical night.
Paige’s work will remain on display through Monday, Feb. 28.
Salt Gallery is located at 830 Fleming St. For information, visit http://www.saltislandprovisions.com