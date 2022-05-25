At the Galleries

Jag Gallery is featuring Kaline Carter in a solo exhibition of his popular “Key West Homes” series of clean, straight-lined minimal compositions.
Carter often thinks of the color of the sky wherever he paints. “The color of the sky in Key West is very different from a place like Palm Springs-there is more water, more density in the color of Key West, so I try to replicate that in my work. I have had a little more fun adding some more intricate details into my Key West paintings lately-more challenging characteristics, like a bannister or fence. These details have provided me with a great challenge.”
The Studios of Key West exhibits will be hung through Thursday, May 26. Among the feature artists is Valerie Hird, whose “The Garden of Absolute Truths” will be on display in the Sanger Gallery.
“The Color of Summer” is featured in the XOJ Gallery. Paola Effio’s pieces include a mermaid playing the lyre with a boat on her head, an anthropomorphized cat considering her next move and a dragon smiling with its tongue out like a happy dog.
Miami artist Meme Ferré’s abstract works unite a vibrant natural color palette reminiscent of her Caribbean heritage and the tropical, lush flora and fauna from her garden in Puerto Rico and are displayed in the Zabar Lobby Gallery, entitled “Make it up as I go.”
Nellie Appleby’s work “The Sunshine Collectors” is on view in the Zabar Project Gallery.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.