At the Galleries

The Studios of Key West
The Studios of Key West will host its First Thursday Opening from 5 to 8 p.m. on May 5. The show will be hung through Thursday, May 26.
The work of Valerie Hird, “The Garden of Absolute Truths,” will be on display in the Sanger Gallery. Hird, a painter, stage designer and filmmaker uses the mythical garden as a metaphor to explore how we perceive truth. Narrative favorites familiar from her childhood, such as “Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll and “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett — among others are re-imagined for our present day in large-scale paintings, interactive shadowbox gardens and animated videos.
“The Color of Summer” is featured in the XOJ Gallery. Paola Effio’s pieces include a mermaid playing the lyre with a boat on her head, an anthropomorphized cat considering her next move and a dragon smiling with its tongue out like a happy dog. Effio’s charming ceramic Raku, mid-fire ceramics, concrete and Paltiya sculptures appear like characters from a children’s book, leaping into three dimensions.
Miami artist Meme Ferré’s abstract works unite a vibrant natural color palette reminiscent of her Caribbean heritage and the tropical, lush flora and fauna from her garden in Puerto Rico and are displayed in the Zabar Lobby Gallery, entitled “Make it up as I go.” Ferré believes her artistic gifts should be shared, inspiring her latest body of work, an homage of portraits that capture the essence of her friends and loved one’s personalities.
Nellie Appleby’s work “The Sunshine Collectors” is on view in the Zabar Project Gallery. Appleby’s wall-sized cyanotype prints are juxtaposed with plants, oolite and found objects in an immersive installation meant to have on-lookers gaze again at the world around them with praise, consideration and collaborative energy.
Reservations and proof of vaccinations are no longer required to attend First Thursday openings.
TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458
Gallery on Greene
Suzie Zuzek de Poo (1920-2011) is a featured artist at Gallery on Greene.
One of the most venerated and famed artists in Key West, de Poo’s career spanned many decades. Although she is celebrated for her watercolors and ceramic tile creations, she also worked with reclaimed driftwood, old glass from Bottle Beach from the 1950s, wire and just about anything that could be shaped or painted.
For information, call 305-304-2323 or visit http://www.galleryongreen.com. Gallery on Green is located at 606 Greene St.